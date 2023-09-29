Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Bailey hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 & 390-8 dec: Wells 117, Bailey 78, Jennings 74, Bohannon 68*; Leaning 3-67, Nijjar 3-97 Kent 494: Denly 136, Compton 95; Balderson 4-69 Kent (12 pts) draw with Lancashire (9 pts) Match scorecard

Kent secured their Division One safety despite managing only a final day draw against Lancashire at Canterbury.

It proved to be enough when relegation rivals Middlesex were narrowly beaten 80 minutes later by Nottinghamshire in an atmosphere of excruciating tension at Trent Bridge.

With seven bonus points in the bank, Kent knew they would be safe if they could match Middlesex's result against Nottinghamshire.

But it turned into a day of stomach-churning drama at Canterbury, when Notts lost eight wickets at Trent Bridge, where Kent knew that an away win would have been enough to relegate them.

Fans and staff, at least those who could stand to watch, duly crowded round laptops and smart phones.

Kent captain Jack Leaning prowled the balcony, and departing director of cricket Paul Downton stood grinning with the sheer tension of it all.

But they finally got the news they wanted to hear, when Notts breathlessly completed their two-wicket win.

While Luke Wells led the way for Lancashire by completing the 24th first-class century of his career, the Red Rose also had three half-centurions in their 390-8 declared.

In Glen Chapple's final game as head coach, skipper Keaton Jennings finished on 74 and Josh Bohannon made an unbeaten 68, but fast bowler Tom Bailey again stole the show.

The Lancashire tail-ender hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season.

He began the summer with a best of 68 - against Northants at Old Trafford in 2019 - then got 75 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in July. Then he made 77, again against Northants, at the start of September.

Lancashire finish fifth in the final table, with Kent eighth, seven points better off than Middlesex, who will now join Northants in Division Two next summer.