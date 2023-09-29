Close menu

County Championship: Kent survive outcome after draw with Lancashire

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments11

Tom Bailey hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season
Tom Bailey hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season
LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four)
Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 & 390-8 dec: Wells 117, Bailey 78, Jennings 74, Bohannon 68*; Leaning 3-67, Nijjar 3-97
Kent 494: Denly 136, Compton 95; Balderson 4-69
Kent (12 pts) draw with Lancashire (9 pts)
Match scorecard

Kent secured their Division One safety despite managing only a final day draw against Lancashire at Canterbury.

It proved to be enough when relegation rivals Middlesex were narrowly beaten 80 minutes later by Nottinghamshire in an atmosphere of excruciating tension at Trent Bridge.

With seven bonus points in the bank, Kent knew they would be safe if they could match Middlesex's result against Nottinghamshire.

But it turned into a day of stomach-churning drama at Canterbury, when Notts lost eight wickets at Trent Bridge, where Kent knew that an away win would have been enough to relegate them.

Fans and staff, at least those who could stand to watch, duly crowded round laptops and smart phones.

Kent captain Jack Leaning prowled the balcony, and departing director of cricket Paul Downton stood grinning with the sheer tension of it all.

But they finally got the news they wanted to hear, when Notts breathlessly completed their two-wicket win.

While Luke Wells led the way for Lancashire by completing the 24th first-class century of his career, the Red Rose also had three half-centurions in their 390-8 declared.

In Glen Chapple's final game as head coach, skipper Keaton Jennings finished on 74 and Josh Bohannon made an unbeaten 68, but fast bowler Tom Bailey again stole the show.

The Lancashire tail-ender hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season.

He began the summer with a best of 68 - against Northants at Old Trafford in 2019 - then got 75 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in July. Then he made 77, again against Northants, at the start of September.

Lancashire finish fifth in the final table, with Kent eighth, seven points better off than Middlesex, who will now join Northants in Division Two next summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Jeff the dog, today at 18:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JOHN BALL, today at 18:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Daniel Simon, today at 18:18

    One defeat for the second successive season and it came against the same county - must be our bogey team Essex. It shows we are good enough to stay in Division One however for a chance of major honours next season Mahmood and Gleeson hopefully can stay fit. We also need a quality spin bowler to boost our team.

  • Comment posted by pa, today at 18:11

    pathetic season for Kent, won 2 games and somehow manage to stay up, Couldn't bowl out who needed over 500 and ending in an embarrassing defeat, had Notts following on and struggled to bowl them out in the second innings, then struggled to get a draw when only needing 168 to win and then today, took 7 wickets for 132 and then yet another number 9 plays out of his skin and saves the game...

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 18:07

    I game lost all season!
    But how many County Championships have Lancashire missed out on by being forced to play so many games in the wettest place on the planet?

  • Comment posted by Nick B, today at 17:58

    We have been ridiculously lucky - overall an appalling season. At least we showed some resolve in our batting this game. Let’s hope this escape is sobering and leads to some changes in the back room. If we had had Matt Henry things might have been a whole lot easier. Our bowling is pants. Player of the season? Hard to think of one.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 17:55

    As a Red Rose fan, first of all, well done Kent in staying up - a hard fought game in Canterbury this week.
    Massively frustrating Season for Lancashire - only 1 defeat, but TEN draws!
    Well played Josh and Tom to dig us out of a big hole and all the very best to Glenn and Dane - thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by Robert Hope, today at 17:54

    Once again Kent fail to bowl their aopposition out . Need to improve the bowing for next seasom

  • Comment posted by WALOB, today at 17:48

    Phew! Boy, 0, boy. My county Kent survives - well played Jake Ball.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 17:22

    Another frustrating draw for Lancs.

    • Reply posted by Andy ST4, today at 17:30

      Andy ST4 replied:
      Agree. I'd like to see some challenging declarations next season AND a result pitch at OT

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport