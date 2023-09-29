Last updated on .From the section Counties

The draw leaves Warwickshire with a record of three home Championship games in seven games this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47 & 90-2: Dickson 36*, Umeed 20*; Barnard 2-27 Warwickshire 273: Barnard 73, Davies 44, Rhodes 42; Davey 3-62, Wagner 3-67 Warwickshire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (3 pts) Match scorecard

The longest-ever domestic English county cricket season came to an unexpectedly abrupt conclusion in Birmingham as Warwickshire and Somerset were forced to settle for a final-day draw.

Heavy overnight rain rendered any play impossible as both sides had to accept a last-day wash-out.

Although the weather was glorious in Birmingham, too much overnight rain had seeped on to an area of the outfield close to the main square.

After taking an early lunch at noon, umpires Paul Pollard and Ian Blackwell re-inspected, then took the reluctant early decision to terminate the contest.

But, in any case, there was little chance of forcing a positive result on a slow pitch.

Warwickshire, already guaranteed to finished fourth, take nine points from the game to end 13 points adrift of third-placed Hampshire.

Somerset, who take three points, cannot catch fifth-placed Lancashire - and earn some prize money.

They will now finish sixth, unless Nottinghamshire beat Middlesex.