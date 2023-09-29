Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sham Masood's century against Worcestershire was his second for Yorkshire this season after the 192 he made against Glamorgan earlier this month

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four) Worcestershire 389: D'Oliveira 103, Kashif Ali 93; Bess 3-55 & 232-2 dec: Libby 109*, Haynes 113* Yorkshire 262-6 dec: Hill 52, Revis 51*, Bess 48* & 363-4: Masood 123, Wharton 89, Lyth 51 Yorkshire (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (5 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Shan Masood's brilliant 123 gave Yorkshire a happy ending to another difficult season as they chased a final day target of 360 to beat promoted Worcestershire at Headingley and avoid finishing bottom of the County Championship for only the second time in their history.

Yorkshire's fourth highest successful run chase was achieved with comfort, by six wickets with three overs of the allotted 70 remaining.

With the game meandering ahead of day four, both sides opted to contrive a finish, with Yorkshire risking the draw which would lift them off the bottom of Division Two.

As it was, they were able to achieve that by going for broke as captain Masood hit 15 fours in 131 balls.

Worcestershire advanced their second innings from their overnight 18-2, and a lead of 127, to 262-2 declared inside the first 70 minutes of playas Jake Libby benefitted against declaration bowling to finish 109 not out and Jack Haynes unbeaten on 113 in his final innings for the club.

James Wharton was one of those bowlers, but he later helped Masood steer the run chase with three sixes in a fine career best 89 as the third-wicket pair shared 164 either side of tea.

Jonny Tattersall later hit the winning runs to finish 44 not out.

This was just a minor blot on Worcestershire's copybook having earned promotion on day two, and they should be applauded for their willingness to partake in setting up the game.

Yorkshire lost opener Fin Bean, sharply caught and bowled by Dillon Pennington, for 11 just before lunch.

Pennington, playing his last game for the Pears before moving to Nottinghamshire, prevented 21-year-old Bean from reaching 1,000 Championship runs in an impressive breakthrough year as he fell just 17 runs short.

Adam Lyth (51) did, however, reach the milestone which Bean missed out on. He needed 32 at the start of this innings to reach 1,000 for the fourth time in his career.

He shared 88 either side of lunch with second-wicket partner Masood, only to fall caught at midwicket off a miscue against left-arm spinner Josh Baker.

Captain Masood batted in dreamy fashion, reaching his fifty off 57 balls before tea and his second hundred for the county off 107 balls afterwards.

Yorkshire cruised through the final session. At 237-2, they took the target to 123 from the final 20 overs. By that time, Wharton had reached his fifty off 71 balls.

Baker bowled Wharton and had Masood caught at deep midwicket in quick succession, leaving 81 needed inside 14 overs.

But George Hill (38 not out) and Tattersall (44 not out) maintained the intent and shared an unbroken 84 for the fifth wicket.

For Yorkshire, things worked out well as they avoided a bottom-placed finished for the first time since 1983.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.