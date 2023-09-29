Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Charlie Brennan top-scored for Jersey

Jersey thrashed old rivals Guernsey by nine wickets in their European Cricket Championship group game in Spain.

Jersey's bowlers did well to restrict their rivals to 96-6 off their 10 overs as Theo Pullman took 2-9, with Josh Butler top-scoring with 21.

In reply Jersey wasted little time as they reached their target in just 4.4 overs at the Cartama Oval.

Charlie Brennan hit 41 not out off 18 balls while Asa Tribe made 23 off six balls, including three sixes.

He was caught by Ollie Nightingale off David Hooper's bowling after 3.4 overs and replaced by his older brother Zak, who smashed 31 off six balls - including five sixes.

The win puts Jersey top of the five-team group and in pole position to end the day at the head of the pool, going into their final game against Croatia.

Guernsey can wrap up second place in the group if they beat Belgium in their final group game.

The top four sides will play off on Saturday, with the winners progressing to the final round next month.