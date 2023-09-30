Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Monday is also at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati

England's World Cup warm-up against India was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain in Guwahati.

The toss had taken place, with India skipper Rohit Sharma opting to bat first, before the rain arrived.

England named 13 players, with bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson missing out from their 15-man squad.

Their second and final warm-up is against Bangladesh on Monday, before they start their title defence against New Zealand on Thursday (09:30 BST).

Monday's game will be the last chance England have to give fast bowler Mark Wood and leg-spinner Adil Rashid some match action, with the pair having not played since 31 July and 8 September respectively because of injuries.

England are going to India as the current holders of the 50-over title after dramatically beating New Zealand on boundary countback following a tie in the 2019 final at Lord's.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets on Friday with captain Kane Williamson making an unbeaten half-century in his first appearance since March.

Williamson, who is recovering from a knee injury, will miss the Kiwis' game against England on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh cruised to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka, while South Africa against Afghanistan was abandoned.

There are no warm-up games on Sunday, with New Zealand facing South Africa in Monday's other game. The remaining six sides in the tournament play on Tuesday.