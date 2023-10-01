Matthew Maynard, David Lloyd and Hugh Morris are all leaving Glamorgan

Rarely can a county have seen chief executive, chairman, coach and captain all depart within the space of less than 12 months.

Vacancy adverts are out but it will be some time before the dust settles after quite the year of change at Glamorgan.

But what state is the club in now?

On the field has seen a dip in performances and concern about bowling resources in particular, however off the grass and there are strong hopes of being debt-free by 2026.

Big names depart

Chief executive Hugh Morris announced his departure at the end of the year after a 10-year tenure, turning 60 and having had major cancer treatment for a second time.

Meanwhile Championship coach and fellow former playing star Matthew Maynard ended his five-year spell at the reins, citing frustration at his lack of limited-overs involvement and some recruitment issues.

Captain David Lloyd, a first-team player for 12 years, was tempted away to join Derbyshire on a three-year deal to the bafflement of many supporters, and long-serving all-rounder Andrew Salter announced his retirement.

Less controversially, chairman Gareth Williams had to relinquish his position to Mark Rhydderch-Roberts on being appointed to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Draw specialists

As Glamorgan battled to a draw against Derbyshire on the final day of the season, they could only manage fifth in Division Two - or 15th of the 18 first-class counties.

In 2022, they won six and lost three but this year every match apart from those against promoted Worcestershire (won at home, lost away) ended in a draw.

Kiran Carlson, who led the side in Lloyd's injury absences and is keen to take the role in all three formats, admits the final standing was disappointing.

"A few times results could have gone our way but it's something we're going to have to look at next year, potentially get funkier in the way we bowl and try to take wickets," Carlson told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're going to have to take 20 wickets more often if we're going to be in that promotion hunt. Sometimes the wickets have been too flat both here (in Cardiff) and at other places.

"That's a challenge for me if I'm captain next year. If the powers that be feel I'm the right man for the job, I'll be really keen to do it."

A rare sight for Glamorgan in the county championship this year

Pitch (not always) perfect

Glamorgan earned top marks for five of their seven matches in the T20 Blast, while One Day Cup home matches at Sophia Gardens and Neath also produced plenty of runs.

But producing suitable surfaces for four-day cricket proved challenging - not helped by excess rain in April and July either side of a scorching dry spell.

The departing Maynard says county cricket has had issues for the last decade with seam bowling dominance for a while and the lack of spin-friendly surfaces.

"You want to play on good wickets, but they must offer something for the bowler, the seamers on day one, some spin later on, that's the ideal," he said.

"We need more spinners in the county game and I'd up the over rate to 18 an hour so you have to use spinners."

Bowling shortcomings

Glamorgan's batters mostly did the business with Kiran Carlson topping 1,000 first-class runs, while Billy Root and Chris Cooke made up a strong middle-order.

Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser made strong contributions early on and Zain Ul Hassan showed promise after being converted to an opening bat.

Despite Timm van der Gugten coping manfully with an increased workload when fit and late developer Jamie McIlroy impressing in his first full season, Glamorgan never looked the same without the pace of Neser, who played only one game after May because of internationals.

He was replaced first by spin-bowling overseas players and then not at all during the last two months as the county failed to tie down a quality replacement.

So with the absence of stalwart Michael Hogan keenly felt in 2023 and a number of domestic players having already announced moves, will director of cricket Mark Wallace be able to improve the situation?

"Things are going to be tight financially but that's not to say that we're not going to look to strengthen our squad," said Wallace.

"From within on rookie contracts, we're (also) going to look to improve the players we've got and if there are players available to improve our squad, it's to try to bring them in within the financial limits.

"That may be signing players full-time, it may be looking to be strategic and get players on loan."

Teenager Ben Kellaway emerged as a future talent

Three heads better than one?

The announcement of former Gloucestershire stalwart Mark Alleyne as limited-overs coach was welcomed by those who wanted more outside influences at the club.

An imperious week of performances from Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke saw them start the T20 Blast strongly.

But with a series of batting injuries and a bowling group which struggled to contain, Glamorgan finished with five wins from 14 - a lower ratio than previously.

Bizarrely, David Harrison was announced as returning to the One Day Cup head coach's role just three days before the competition started as Alleyne's assistant role with the Welsh Fire Hundred franchise was prioritised.

Glamorgan had fewer Hundred absentees than most, but finished with four wins from seven despite a breakthrough campaign from teenage spinner Ben Kellaway, plus experience for young home products Alex Horton and Ben Morris.

The jury is still out on the wisdom of splitting coaching roles between the various competitions.

Debt-free future

Hugh Morris' decade in charge has seen the club reduce its debt from the dangerous levels of £17million, which threatened to send it bankrupt, to a manageable £1.7million with the hope of being debt-free by 2026.

He highlights that financial stability as a cause of pride, with a big increase in international match income around the corner from 2025.

"2024 is going to be a tight year, that's going to affect income across all the counties and money is going to continue to be tight in the short term," said Morris.

"The good news is that between 2025 and 2031, we've got a really good high profile international match programme.

"Potentially by January 2026, this club could be debt-free. You look at rugby, football and some first-class cricket clubs, all of them would be very envious of that position."

On the field, Morris admits he would have liked more progress but hopes the club's recent takeover of the teenage talent pathway from Cricket Wales will eventually pay dividends in producing more home-grown talent.

"It's been frustrating that I haven't been able to turn the dial (of cricket performances) anywhere near as much as I would have liked," he told members.

"Every 30 years we get a group of talented players and we win stuff, some of them play for England. We want to try to break that mould, we want more kids playing the game and we need the biggest pool we can for boys and girls."

With two Glamorgan legends in Morris and Maynard departing, the winter focus of supporters will be on whether they are replaced from within or whether the roles attract experienced external candidates.