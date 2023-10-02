Ariana Dowse: Sunrisers opener signs pro deal after Trophy century
Opening bat Ariana Dowse has signed a professional contract after becoming the first Sunrisers player to score a century in women's regional cricket.
The 22-year-old hit 105 off 110 balls against The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last month.
And she shared a 200-run first-wicket stand with Grace Scrivens, who followed her to three figures and made 107.
"I am sure this will be the first of many match-winning contributions for Sunrisers," said coach Andy Tennant.
"She has done the hard yards and miles off her own back and shown an incredible drive to be a full-time pro cricketer.
"She has proven herself this summer through academy and second XI cricket, before making an instant impact in the first team."
Dowse's innings included a six and 13 fours as Sunrisers won by 30 runs against the eventual runners-up.