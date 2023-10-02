Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Ariana Dowse was playing only her third game for Sunrisers when she reached 100 off 102 balls

Opening bat Ariana Dowse has signed a professional contract after becoming the first Sunrisers player to score a century in women's regional cricket.

The 22-year-old hit 105 off 110 balls against The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last month.

And she shared a 200-run first-wicket stand with Grace Scrivens, who followed her to three figures and made 107.

"I am sure this will be the first of many match-winning contributions for Sunrisers," said coach Andy Tennant.

"She has done the hard yards and miles off her own back and shown an incredible drive to be a full-time pro cricketer.

"She has proven herself this summer through academy and second XI cricket, before making an instant impact in the first team."

Dowse's innings included a six and 13 fours as Sunrisers won by 30 runs against the eventual runners-up.