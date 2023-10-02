Close menu

Cricket World Cup: England beat Bangladesh in final warm-up; New Zealand edge South Africa

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

comments32

England's Reece Topley bowls in the World Cup warm-up against Bangladesh
Reece Topley conceded 13 from his first over but recovered well to take three wickets
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up, Guwahati
Bangladesh 188-9 (37 overs): Mehidy 74 (89); Topley 3-23
England 197-6 (24.1 overs): Moeen 56 (39), Bairstow 34 (21); Mustafizur 2-23
England won by four wickets (DLS)
England finalised their preparation for their 50-over World Cup defence with a four-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Moeen Ali crashed 56 off 39 balls, including six sixes, as England chased a revised target of 197 with 77 balls remaining in Guwahati.

Reece Topley took 3-23 as Bangladesh made 188-9 from their 37 overs, with rain causing a three-hour delay during the middle of their innings.

England start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl England started poorly with Topley and Sam Curran struggling with their length.

However, they recovered and England took regular wickets to leave Bangladesh 153-5 off 30 overs when the rain arrived.

England were brilliant after the resumption with David Willey (2-26) taking two wickets in two balls, plus Topley and Curran (1-23) also taking a wicket.

Jos Buttler used all nine of his main bowling options, with Mark Wood (1-9) and Adil Rashid (2-27) bowling for the first time since July and 8 September respectively because of injuries.

England lost Dawid Malan (four) early in their innings but rattled to 100-3 in 10 overs, with Jonny Bairstow, who received some treatment on a lower back injury, making 34 off 21 and Harry Brook 17 off 15.

Buttler added 30 and Liam Livingstone seven, before Moeen attacked the short ball and spinners to propel England towards a comfortable win.

He fell with them needing four to win, but Joe Root, who made a patient 26 off 40 as he looks to find form, and Chris Woakes saw them over the line.

"It was very valuable," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"We didn't have the first warm-up [because it was rained off against India] but it was important for the bowlers to bowl, us to spend time in the field and some batters to get time in the middle in these conditions. It is very valuable before the World Cup."

Monday's other warm-up saw New Zealand edge South Africa by seven runs in another rain-affected game in Thiruvananthapuram.

New Zealand posted 321-6, with Kane Williamson making 37 before retiring as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

South Africa were 211-4 off 37 overs when the rain arrived, with opener Quinton de Kock 84 not out.

Tuesday's warm-up games see hosts India play the Netherlands, Australia face Pakistan and Afghanistan come up against Sri Lanka.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 19:48

    Enjoy it folks i have a queasy feeling this could be the last 50 over world cup . Im not a massive fan of the shorter formats of the game but i see the reason for it and if T20 adds value to everyone's pockets then it must stay so we can keep test cricket alive

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:44

    Bit worrying its seems very wet in India at the moment. Have they picked wrong time of year? It would be to no ones surprise if ICC made another misstep just to ensure IPL is not affected. As with most fans, anyone but India for WC glory .

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 19:39

    I’d rather Duckett was there in place of Brook .

    The commentators on Sky were hard work to listen to .

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:38

    Only caught the last part of the England innings seeing Livingstone play a lovely shot for 4 and thought this be good to see , then boom out to a well taken catch.

    JR potted around and Moeen too albeit the R/R was next to nothing

    Some explosive batting by Moeen and just shows he can do it and like the other lads too in the squad.L

    For now we take the win and keep the faith that we do it the WC

  • Comment posted by DJERIX, today at 19:37

    Totally wrong that the target set for England is higher than their opponents scored???????

    • Reply posted by gvloved1, today at 19:43

      gvloved1 replied:
      "The Duckworth Lewis method attempts to calculate a statistically fair target, which has the same difficulty as the original target. It looks at the two resources available to both teams – overs and wickets. The Duckworth Lewis algorithm adjusts the run target in proportion to these resources."

  • Comment posted by stimps, today at 19:36

    This game was too easy

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 19:33

    Four years ago there were a lot of moans on HYS about playing the World Cup in England "because it always rains". How ironic that the run up to the next one has seen so many rain affected games.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 19:49

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      They are going to struggle to get much play in Chennai, Calcutta, Bangalore and maybe Hyderabad all tournament. West coast should be fine.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:27

    Why was this tournament not held a few months ago? The ICC are utterly useless!

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 19:44

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      The thing about this 'world cup' tournament is that 50 over cricket is a dying format that is generally used to develop players with potential to break into the T20 or Test teams.

      At least this tournament is prior to the IPL auction so it gives players the chance to put themselves in the shop window for the biggest tournament in cricket.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:26

    Brilliant from Moeen, he is crucial as the finisher.

    Just need top 4 to fire.

    Not sure we can have Malan and Root in same side? One or both really suck any momentum we have.

    They are suited for a crisis, but generally speaking the days of the anchor role are gone

    A useful workout, but biggest concern this World Cup looks to be the weather!

    Who decided to schedule at this time of year! Crazy!

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 19:42

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Look at Malan's overall strike rate and then consider his recent contributions. Root has been scratching around for runs and Brook is far from the finished article.
      All it takes is one poor performance from Malan and the knives are out from many. Root can get away with several disasters, holding up the run rate and scoring very little.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:22

    Unbelievable that even the once iconic 50 over World Cup is being played during India's rainy season due to the IPL. I hope India reach the final and lose (DLS)

    • Reply posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:27

      UrbanFox replied:
      I hope they get no where near the final!

  • Comment posted by moped5, today at 19:22

    Monsoon season...joke!

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 19:45

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      North east monsoon hits this time every year and lasts until mid December.

      Everywhere on the East coast will be affected - good luck getting any plain in Chennai!

      Luckily it will have passed by the time the real cricket starts in the new year with an England Test series followed by the IPL.

  • Comment posted by moped5, today at 19:20

    Hope Root finds his form as most others are getting there though I believe we have enough to win without Root playing like he can just would be a lot easier if he did especially his use against spin

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 19:20

    I hope this game never enters the record books as should every game where either innings features the disrespectful number of bowlers that is 8

  • Comment posted by Rickla1313, today at 19:19

    Odds on more rain-affected games than in 2019?

  • Comment posted by Sid123, today at 19:15

    Reckon England are favourites for this one, it's the power batting all the way

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 19:20

      mrmjvc replied:
      India’s bowling attack looks pretty good though. Their first match against the Aussies could be an absolute cracker

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 19:15

    • Reply posted by thefrogstar, today at 19:21

      thefrogstar replied:
      I would hardly call baseball posh.

  • Comment posted by PAH, today at 19:11

    I hope this world cup is not going to be dominated by the rain.

    • Reply posted by mh52, today at 19:23

      mh52 replied:
      Why down vote this comment ?? Go and play on the football HYS

