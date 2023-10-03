Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Blake spent 17 years playing with Kent after beginning his career in the club's academy

Batter Alex Blake has left Kent after 17 years with the club, along with bowler James Logan following the end of the 2023 season.

Blake, 34, began his career in Kent's academy and made his debut in 2008.

He went on to play in 343 matches for the club across all formats, scoring 6,902 runs, and was part of the team that won T20 Blast titles in 2007 and 2021 and the 2022 One-Day Cup.

Blake has made 11 appearances for Kent this season.

"I have always given my all to the badge and hope I was able to entertain a few along the way in the manner of which I played. More importantly I have loved every minute of it," Blake said.

Logan joined Kent in 2021 initially on a short-term deal and went on to play 12 matches during that season. He has played for Kent's second team this campaign.