Jos Buttler has taken over as England's 50-over captain since they won the 2019 tournament

The Cricket World Cup 2023 starts in India on 5 October.

England go into the tournament as the defending champions after beating New Zealand in the 2019 final at Lord's.

Here's when Jos Buttler's side play and how you can follow the tournament across the BBC.

When is England's next Cricket World Cup match?

England begin their campaign on Thursday, 5 October against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

It is the opening match of the World Cup, with each of the 10 teams playing nine times in the group stage.

The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 BST.

When are England's games at the Cricket World Cup?

5 October : England v New Zealand, Ahmedabad - 09:30 BST

10 October : England v Bangladesh, Dharamsala - 06:00 BST

15 October : England v Afghanistan, Delhi - 09:30 BST

21 October : England v South Africa, Mumbai - 09:30 BST

26 October : England v Sri Lanka, Bangalore - 09:30 BST

29 October : India v England, Lucknow, 08:30 GMT

4 November : England v Australia, Ahmedabad - 08:30 GMT

8 November : England v Netherlands, Pune - 08:30 GMT

11November : England v Pakistan, Kolkata - 08:30 GMT

How can I follow the Cricket World Cup on the BBC?

There will be live commentary of every ball in the World Cup from Test Match Special across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Sport website and app will also have in-play clips, highlights, reports and analysis as well as the latest World Cup news and live text commentaries.

There will be a daily TMS Podcast available on BBC Sounds, while England women's bowler Kate Cross and former World Cup winner Alex Hartley will do special editions of No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.

Tailenders and BBC World Service's Stumped podcast will also be available on BBC Sounds.

The TMS team will be led by Jonathan Agnew in India, with Henry Moeran, Prakash Wakankar, Simon Mann, Daniel Norcross among the other commentators.

The punditry team will include former England bowler Steven Finn and 20025-Ashes winning captain Michael Vaughan plus Hartley, who was part of England's 2017 winning side.

Carlos Brathwaite, a T20 World Cup winner with West Indies in India, will also be part of the team alongside England T20 bowler Tymal Mills.

There will also be plenty of expert analysis and knowledge on other teams involved with former Australia captain Aaron Finch, ex-New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin and former Sri Lanka batter Russel Arnold among the team.

You can also follow the tournament on our social media accounts, where we will have regular updates, behind-the-scenes videos, interviews and plenty more.Search for 'Test Match Special' on X external-link (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook external-link , and 'BBC Cricket' on Instagram external-link , using #BBCCricket to join the conversation.

In-game thoughts and opinions can also be shared for the live text commentary via WhatsApp on 03301231826 (UK users only).

Live coverage of every match is available on Sky Sports in the UK, with daily highlights on Channel Five.