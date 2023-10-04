Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Aneurin Donald impressed during a loan spell at Derbyshire

Derbyshire have signed Aneurin Donald from Hampshire on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has agreed a two-year contract.

He spent time on loan at Derbyshire during this year's Vitality Blast while Brooke Guest was out with a hamstring injury, before returning to Hampshire to help them reach Finals Day.

"Aneurin impressed us during his spell with us this year and we were eager to bring him to the club," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"He's a powerful batter, capable of taking a game away from you very quickly, and he will also provide cover in the wicketkeeper department - an area we needed depth in.

"He has been a part of a very good Hampshire side - one which has routinely competed for trophies.

"That's the kind of player we want to bring to the club as we look to improve."

Welshman Donald started his career at Glamorgan and spent six years with Hampshire, making 64 appearances across all formats for the club.

He has registered more than 3,000 runs in first-class cricket, at an average of 31.50, including three centuries.

"At this point in my career, I need to be playing cricket and I want to be contributing to success," he said.

"That's why I've come to Derbyshire - because I believe this is a project I can fit into.

"I had a few options at other counties but the level of coaching and the project which is happening at Derbyshire really stood out to me."