Counties Cricket

Hampshire to assess McManus and Dawson
Hampshire assess finger injuries to Lewis McManus and Liam Dawson picked up in their defeat by Nottinghamshire.
Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto says young players in the squad are looking forward to playing with Virat Kohli.
Steven Finn will captain Middlesex in the One-Day Cup with Dawid Malan set to be on England Test duty.
Leaders Nottinghamshire clinch a third win in four Division One games, despite Hashim Amla's century for Hampshire.
County Championship - Div One
County Championship - Div Two
One-Day Cup
(begins 17 May)
T20 Blast
(begins 4 July)
Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris says the addition of Australian Usman Khawaja will be a be boost for the T20 Blast.
BBC Sport takes a closer look at what to expect when the County Championship returns on Friday.
"A gimmick", "ridiculous" and "needless" - the reaction to the ECB's plans for a new '100-ball' format.
With the 2018 county season finally here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours.
County cricket returned for another summer on Friday, but how well do you remember the 2017 season?
