Sunrisers 132-6 (20.0) Result Kings XI 119 all out (19.2)
Cricket Results
- IPL
- All
- CC Division 1
- CC Division 2
- One Day Cup
- T20 Blast
- MCC Champion County
- MCC University Match
- Women's Super League
- ECB North South
- Caribbean Premier League
- Aus Big Bash League
- Aus Women's BBL
- Aus Sheffield Shield
- Aus One-Day Cup
- Pakistan Super League
- SA Twenty20
- NZ Plunket Shield
- NZ Super Smash
- NZ Ford Trophy
- U19 World Cup
- Women's World Cup
- Champions Trophy
- World Cup Qualifier
- World Cup
- England
- England Women
- England Lions
- England U19
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- India
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
- Zimbabwe
Competitions
- All
- CC Division 1
- CC Division 2
- One Day Cup
- T20 Blast
- IPL
- MCC Champion County
- MCC University Match
- Women's Super League
- ECB North South
- Caribbean Premier League
- Aus Big Bash League
- Aus Women's BBL
- Aus Sheffield Shield
- Aus One-Day Cup
- Pakistan Super League
- SA Twenty20
- NZ Plunket Shield
- NZ Super Smash
- NZ Ford Trophy
- U19 World Cup
- Women's World Cup
- Champions Trophy
- World Cup Qualifier
- World Cup
Indian Premier League
Thursday 26th April 2018
Wednesday 25th April 2018
Tuesday 24th April 2018
Monday 23rd April 2018
Sunday 22nd April 2018
- Sunrisers 178-6 (20.0) Result Chennai 182-3 (20.0)
- Rajasthan 168-7 (19.4) Result Indians 167-7 (20.0)
Saturday 21st April 2018
- Knight Riders 191-7 (20.0) Result Kings XI 126-1 (11.1)
- Challengers 176-4 (18.0) Result Delhi 174-5 (20.0)
Friday 20th April 2018
Thursday 19th April 2018
Wednesday 18th April 2018
Tuesday 17th April 2018
Monday 16th April 2018
Sunday 15th April 2018
- Challengers 198-6 (20.0) Result Rajasthan 217-4 (20.0)
- Kings XI 197-7 (20.0) Result Chennai 193-5 (20.0)
Saturday 14th April 2018
- Indians 194-7 (20.0) Result Delhi 195-3 (20.0)
- Knight Riders 138-8 (20.0) Result Sunrisers 139-5 (19.0)
Friday 13th April 2018
Thursday 12th April 2018
Wednesday 11th April 2018
Tuesday 10th April 2018
Monday 9th April 2018
Sunday 8th April 2018
- Kings XI 167-4 (18.5) Result Delhi 166-7 (20.0)
- Knight Riders 177-6 (18.5) Result Challengers 176-7 (20.0)
Saturday 7th April 2018
Sunday 21st May 2017
Friday 19th May 2017
Wednesday 17th May 2017
Tuesday 16th May 2017
Sunday 14th May 2017
- Supergiant 78-1 (12.0) Result Kings XI 73 all out (15.5)
- Delhi 151 all out (20.0) Result Challengers 161-6 (20.0)
Saturday 13th May 2017
- Lions 154 all out (19.2) Result Sunrisers 158-2 (18.1)
- Knight Riders 164-8 (20.0) Result Indians 173-5 (20.0)
Friday 12th May 2017
Thursday 11th May 2017
Wednesday 10th May 2017
Tuesday 9th May 2017
Monday 8th May 2017
Sunday 7th May 2017
- Challengers 158-6 (20.0) Result Knight Riders 159-4 (15.1)
- Kings XI 189-3 (20.0) Result Lions 192-4 (19.4)
Saturday 6th May 2017
- Sunrisers 136-9 (20.0) Result Supergiant 148-8 (20.0)
- Delhi 66 all out (13.4) Result Indians 212-3 (20.0)
Friday 5th May 2017
Thursday 4th May 2017
Wednesday 3rd May 2017
Tuesday 2nd May 2017
Monday 1st May 2017
- Indians 165-5 (19.5) Result Challengers 162-8 (20.0)
- Supergiant 167-5 (19.5) Result Lions 161 all out (19.5)
Sunday 30th April 2017
- Kings XI 68-0 (7.5) Result Delhi 67 all out (17.1)
- Sunrisers 209-3 (20.0) Result Knight Riders 161-7 (20.0)
Saturday 29th April 2017
- Supergiant 157-3 (20.0) Result Challengers 96-9 (20.0)
- Lions 153-9 (20.0) 6-0 (1.0) Result Indians 153 all out (20.0) 11-2 (0.5)
Friday 28th April 2017
- Knight Riders 161-3 (16.2) Result Delhi 160-6 (20.0)
- Kings XI 181-9 (20.0) Result Sunrisers 207-3 (20.0)
Thursday 27th April 2017
Please note: All times UK. Fixtures are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.