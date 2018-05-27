Cricket Scorecard

Royal London One-Day Cup
HampshireHampshire
First innings 295 for 5 wicketsResultKentKent
First innings 296 for 4 wickets
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(50.0 overs)
|296for4wickets
|Bell-Drummond
|run out (Crane)
|82
|136
|111
|6
|0
|73.87
|Crawley
|b B Taylor
|29
|56
|46
|2
|0
|63.04
|Denly
|c Alsop
|b B Taylor
|25
|33
|37
|1
|1
|67.57
|Kuhn
|retd inj
|25
|31
|22
|2
|0
|113.64
|Blake
|c Weatherley
|b Crane
|30
|43
|28
|2
|2
|107.14
|Dickson
|not out
|68
|53
|41
|6
|2
|165.85
|Stevens
|not out
|26
|23
|17
|3
|0
|152.94
|Extras
|4nb 5w 1b 1lb
|11
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Wood
|10.0
|0
|43
|0
|4.30
|Topley
|10.0
|0
|67
|0
|6.70
|Berg
|10.0
|0
|78
|0
|7.80
|B Taylor
|10.0
|0
|35
|2
|3.50
|Crane
|10.0
|0
|71
|1
|7.10
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|63-1 (15.1 ovs)
|Crawley
|109-2 (25.6 ovs)
|Denly
|172-3 (37.4 ovs)
|Bell-Drummond
|239-4 (44.5 ovs)
|Blake
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(50.0 overs)
|295for5wickets
|Alsop
|c & b Denly
|36
|67
|43
|5
|0
|83.72
|Rossouw
|c Bell-Drummond
|b Stevens
|24
|39
|27
|1
|1
|88.89
|Vince
|b Denly
|38
|37
|34
|4
|0
|111.76
|Weatherley
|not out
|105
|141
|112
|12
|0
|93.75
|Adams
|c Dickson
|b Stevens
|15
|33
|21
|2
|0
|71.43
|B Taylor
|c Denly
|b Haggett
|56
|91
|63
|5
|0
|88.89
|McManus
|not out
|2
|9
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|4nb 12w 0b 3lb
|19
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Henry
|10.0
|0
|61
|0
|6.10
|Stevens
|10.0
|0
|48
|2
|4.80
|Haggett
|10.0
|0
|51
|1
|5.10
|Claydon
|10.0
|0
|65
|0
|6.50
|Denly
|10.0
|0
|67
|2
|6.70
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|54-1 (9.3 ovs)
|Rossouw
|99-2 (16.4 ovs)
|Alsop
|107-3 (18.3 ovs)
|Vince
|158-4 (26.6 ovs)
|Adams
|291-5 (48.2 ovs)
|B Taylor