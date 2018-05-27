Cricket Scorecard

Royal London One-Day Cup
HampshireHampshire
First innings 295 for 5 wickets
ResultKentKent
First innings 296 for 4 wickets
Kent win by 1 run

KEN

HAM

Kent Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(50.0 overs)296for4wickets
Bell-Drummondrun out (Crane)821361116073.87
Crawleyb B Taylor2956462063.04
Denlyc Alsopb B Taylor2533371167.57
Kuhnretd inj25312220113.64
Blakec Weatherleyb Crane30432822107.14
Dicksonnot out68534162165.85
Stevensnot out26231730152.94
Extras4nb 5w 1b 1lb 11
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Wood10.004304.30
Topley10.006706.70
Berg10.007807.80
B Taylor10.003523.50
Crane10.007117.10
Fall of WicketBatsman
63-1 (15.1 ovs)Crawley
109-2 (25.6 ovs)Denly
172-3 (37.4 ovs)Bell-Drummond
239-4 (44.5 ovs)Blake

Hampshire Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(50.0 overs)295for5wickets
Alsopc & b Denly3667435083.72
Rossouwc Bell-Drummondb Stevens2439271188.89
Vinceb Denly38373440111.76
Weatherleynot out10514111212093.75
Adamsc Dicksonb Stevens1533212071.43
B Taylorc Denlyb Haggett5691635088.89
McManusnot out29200100.00
Extras4nb 12w 0b 3lb 19
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Henry10.006106.10
Stevens10.004824.80
Haggett10.005115.10
Claydon10.006506.50
Denly10.006726.70
Fall of WicketBatsman
54-1 (9.3 ovs)Rossouw
99-2 (16.4 ovs)Alsop
107-3 (18.3 ovs)Vince
158-4 (26.6 ovs)Adams
291-5 (48.2 ovs)B Taylor

Hampshire

  • Tom Alsop
  • Rilee Rossouw
  • James Vince(c)
  • Joe Weatherley
  • Jimmy Adams
  • Brad Taylor
  • Lewis McManus(wk)
  • Gareth Berg
  • Mason Crane
  • Chris Wood
  • Reece Topley

Kent

  • Daniel Bell-Drummond
  • Zak Crawley
  • Joe Denly(c)
  • Heino Kuhn
  • Sean Dickson
  • Alex Blake
  • Darren Stevens
  • Adam Rouse(wk)
  • Calum Haggett
  • Matt Henry
  • Mitchell Claydon
Start Time:
Toss:
Hampshire won the toss and decided to field
Venue:
Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Officials:
Martin Saggers, Chris Watts