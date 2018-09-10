Specsavers County Championship - Division One - Day 2 of 4
HampshireHampshire
First innings 148 all outSecond innings 75 for 4 wickets
ResultSomersetSomerset
First innings 106 all outSecond innings 116 all out
Hampshire win by 6 wickets

Somerset 1st Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(37.0 overs)106 all out
Trescothickc Alsopb Abbott1314163081.25
Greenb Holland2686604043.33
Azharlbwb Holland1240272044.44
Hildrethc Adamsb Abbott1058401025.00
Abellc Hollandb Steyn334240012.50
Daviesb Abbott431190021.05
Gregorylbwb Abbott2840050.00
C Overtonc Alsopb Steyn1227152080.00
J Overtonlbwb Abbott032000.00
Leachc Alsopb Steyn618111054.55
Daveynot out31040075.00
Extras0nb 0w 10b 5lb 15
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Steyn13.013732.85
Abbott10.033153.10
Holland8.05520.62
Edwards6.001803.00
Fall of WicketBatsman
17-1 (3.3 ovs)Trescothick
45-2 (13.3 ovs)Azhar
64-3 (21.1 ovs)Green
71-4 (27.2 ovs)Hildreth
71-5 (28.3 ovs)Abell
74-6 (29.6 ovs)Gregory
83-7 (33.2 ovs)Davies
83-8 (33.4 ovs)J Overton
97-9 (34.6 ovs)C Overton
106-10 (36.6 ovs)Leach

Hampshire 1st Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(58.4 overs)148 all out
Weatherleylbwb Gregory435200020.00
Soameslbwb Davey062000.00
Adamsc Daviesb Davey3199755041.33
Vinceb Gregory042000.00
Northeastb J Overton531791278041.73
Alsoplbwb J Overton11412008.33
Hollandb J Overton2950040.00
Dawsonc & b Green3164544057.41
Abbottnot out1056351028.57
Steynb Davey5991055.56
Edwardsc & b C Overton821121066.67
Extras2nb 0w 0b 1lb 3
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Gregory6.011222.00
Davey17.054032.35
C Overton12.424413.47
J Overton13.042231.69
Abell4.012105.25
Green6.03811.33
Fall of WicketBatsman
0-1 (1.2 ovs)Soames
12-2 (8.2 ovs)Weatherley
12-3 (8.4 ovs)Vince
59-4 (24.5 ovs)Adams
62-5 (27.5 ovs)Alsop
68-6 (29.4 ovs)Holland
124-7 (45.6 ovs)Dawson
126-8 (52.2 ovs)Northeast
135-9 (53.6 ovs)Steyn
148-10 (58.4 ovs)Edwards

Somerset 2nd Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(37.0 overs)116 all out
Trescothickb Steyn501701244240.32
Greenb Abbott073000.00
Azharc Alsopb Abbott711710100.00
Hildrethlbwb Abbott44210200.00
Abellb Abbott214120016.67
Daviesc Hollandb Steyn2355283082.14
Gregoryb Abbott514131038.46
C Overtonc Alsopb Abbott68510120.00
J Overtonc Dawsonb Steyn5761083.33
Leachb Steyn52291055.56
Daveynot out02913000.00
Extras0nb 0w 1b 8lb 9
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Steyn15.043442.27
Abbott13.034063.08
Holland5.011202.40
Edwards4.002105.25
Fall of WicketBatsman
0-1 (1.3 ovs)Green
8-2 (3.4 ovs)Azhar
12-3 (3.6 ovs)Hildreth
20-4 (7.1 ovs)Abell
61-5 (20.1 ovs)Davies
72-6 (23.3 ovs)Gregory
78-7 (25.2 ovs)C Overton
83-8 (26.3 ovs)J Overton
91-9 (30.5 ovs)Leach
116-10 (36.6 ovs)Trescothick

Hampshire 2nd Innings

BatsmanHow OutBowlerRunsMinsBalls4s6sSR
Total(22.5 overs)75for4wickets
Weatherleyc Daviesb C Overton1131262042.31
Soamesc Daviesb C Overton621141042.86
Adamsnot out2575465054.35
Vincec J Overtonb C Overton053000.00
Northeastc Trescothickb J Overton1238292041.38
Alsopnot out1026201050.00
Extras2nb 0w 4b 5lb 11
BowlerOversMaidensRunsWicketsEcon
Gregory5.021302.60
Davey2.501003.53
C Overton8.022232.75
J Overton6.021212.00
Green1.00909.00
Fall of WicketBatsman
14-1 (5.2 ovs)Soames
21-2 (7.3 ovs)Weatherley
21-3 (7.6 ovs)Vince
46-4 (16.3 ovs)Northeast

Hampshire

  • Joe Weatherley
  • Oliver Soames
  • Jimmy Adams
  • James Vince(c)
  • Sam Northeast
  • Tom Alsop(wk)
  • Ian Holland
  • Liam Dawson
  • Kyle Abbott
  • Dale Steyn
  • Fidel Edwards

Somerset

  • Marcus Trescothick
  • Ben Green
  • Azhar Ali
  • James Hildreth
  • Tom Abell(c)
  • Steve Davies(wk)
  • Lewis Gregory
  • Josh Davey
  • Craig Overton
  • Jamie Overton
  • Jack Leach
Start Time:
Toss:
Somerset won the toss and decided to bat
Venue:
Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Officials:
Steve O'Shaughnessy, Alexander Wharf