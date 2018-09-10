Specsavers County Championship - Division One - Day 2 of 4
HampshireHampshire
First innings 148 all outSecond innings 75 for 4 wicketsResultSomersetSomerset
First innings 106 all outSecond innings 116 all out
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(37.0 overs)
|106 all out
|Trescothick
|c Alsop
|b Abbott
|13
|14
|16
|3
|0
|81.25
|Green
|b Holland
|26
|86
|60
|4
|0
|43.33
|Azhar
|lbw
|b Holland
|12
|40
|27
|2
|0
|44.44
|Hildreth
|c Adams
|b Abbott
|10
|58
|40
|1
|0
|25.00
|Abell
|c Holland
|b Steyn
|3
|34
|24
|0
|0
|12.50
|Davies
|b Abbott
|4
|31
|19
|0
|0
|21.05
|Gregory
|lbw
|b Abbott
|2
|8
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|C Overton
|c Alsop
|b Steyn
|12
|27
|15
|2
|0
|80.00
|J Overton
|lbw
|b Abbott
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Leach
|c Alsop
|b Steyn
|6
|18
|11
|1
|0
|54.55
|Davey
|not out
|3
|10
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|0nb 0w 10b 5lb
|15
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Steyn
|13.0
|1
|37
|3
|2.85
|Abbott
|10.0
|3
|31
|5
|3.10
|Holland
|8.0
|5
|5
|2
|0.62
|Edwards
|6.0
|0
|18
|0
|3.00
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|17-1 (3.3 ovs)
|Trescothick
|45-2 (13.3 ovs)
|Azhar
|64-3 (21.1 ovs)
|Green
|71-4 (27.2 ovs)
|Hildreth
|71-5 (28.3 ovs)
|Abell
|74-6 (29.6 ovs)
|Gregory
|83-7 (33.2 ovs)
|Davies
|83-8 (33.4 ovs)
|J Overton
|97-9 (34.6 ovs)
|C Overton
|106-10 (36.6 ovs)
|Leach
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(58.4 overs)
|148 all out
|Weatherley
|lbw
|b Gregory
|4
|35
|20
|0
|0
|20.00
|Soames
|lbw
|b Davey
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adams
|c Davies
|b Davey
|31
|99
|75
|5
|0
|41.33
|Vince
|b Gregory
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northeast
|b J Overton
|53
|179
|127
|8
|0
|41.73
|Alsop
|lbw
|b J Overton
|1
|14
|12
|0
|0
|8.33
|Holland
|b J Overton
|2
|9
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|Dawson
|c & b Green
|31
|64
|54
|4
|0
|57.41
|Abbott
|not out
|10
|56
|35
|1
|0
|28.57
|Steyn
|b Davey
|5
|9
|9
|1
|0
|55.56
|Edwards
|c & b C Overton
|8
|21
|12
|1
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|2nb 0w 0b 1lb
|3
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Gregory
|6.0
|1
|12
|2
|2.00
|Davey
|17.0
|5
|40
|3
|2.35
|C Overton
|12.4
|2
|44
|1
|3.47
|J Overton
|13.0
|4
|22
|3
|1.69
|Abell
|4.0
|1
|21
|0
|5.25
|Green
|6.0
|3
|8
|1
|1.33
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|0-1 (1.2 ovs)
|Soames
|12-2 (8.2 ovs)
|Weatherley
|12-3 (8.4 ovs)
|Vince
|59-4 (24.5 ovs)
|Adams
|62-5 (27.5 ovs)
|Alsop
|68-6 (29.4 ovs)
|Holland
|124-7 (45.6 ovs)
|Dawson
|126-8 (52.2 ovs)
|Northeast
|135-9 (53.6 ovs)
|Steyn
|148-10 (58.4 ovs)
|Edwards
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(37.0 overs)
|116 all out
|Trescothick
|b Steyn
|50
|170
|124
|4
|2
|40.32
|Green
|b Abbott
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Azhar
|c Alsop
|b Abbott
|7
|11
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|Hildreth
|lbw
|b Abbott
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|Abell
|b Abbott
|2
|14
|12
|0
|0
|16.67
|Davies
|c Holland
|b Steyn
|23
|55
|28
|3
|0
|82.14
|Gregory
|b Abbott
|5
|14
|13
|1
|0
|38.46
|C Overton
|c Alsop
|b Abbott
|6
|8
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|J Overton
|c Dawson
|b Steyn
|5
|7
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|Leach
|b Steyn
|5
|22
|9
|1
|0
|55.56
|Davey
|not out
|0
|29
|13
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0nb 0w 1b 8lb
|9
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Steyn
|15.0
|4
|34
|4
|2.27
|Abbott
|13.0
|3
|40
|6
|3.08
|Holland
|5.0
|1
|12
|0
|2.40
|Edwards
|4.0
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|0-1 (1.3 ovs)
|Green
|8-2 (3.4 ovs)
|Azhar
|12-3 (3.6 ovs)
|Hildreth
|20-4 (7.1 ovs)
|Abell
|61-5 (20.1 ovs)
|Davies
|72-6 (23.3 ovs)
|Gregory
|78-7 (25.2 ovs)
|C Overton
|83-8 (26.3 ovs)
|J Overton
|91-9 (30.5 ovs)
|Leach
|116-10 (36.6 ovs)
|Trescothick
|Batsman
|How Out
|Bowler
|Runs
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Total
|(22.5 overs)
|75for4wickets
|Weatherley
|c Davies
|b C Overton
|11
|31
|26
|2
|0
|42.31
|Soames
|c Davies
|b C Overton
|6
|21
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|Adams
|not out
|25
|75
|46
|5
|0
|54.35
|Vince
|c J Overton
|b C Overton
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northeast
|c Trescothick
|b J Overton
|12
|38
|29
|2
|0
|41.38
|Alsop
|not out
|10
|26
|20
|1
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2nb 0w 4b 5lb
|11
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Econ
|Gregory
|5.0
|2
|13
|0
|2.60
|Davey
|2.5
|0
|10
|0
|3.53
|C Overton
|8.0
|2
|22
|3
|2.75
|J Overton
|6.0
|2
|12
|1
|2.00
|Green
|1.0
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Fall of Wicket
|Batsman
|14-1 (5.2 ovs)
|Soames
|21-2 (7.3 ovs)
|Weatherley
|21-3 (7.6 ovs)
|Vince
|46-4 (16.3 ovs)
|Northeast