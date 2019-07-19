The Hundred
All the latest news for the men's and women's Hundred competitions.
Matt Parkinson bamboozles Birmingham Phoenix with a sensational spell of leg-spin bowling to give Manchester Originals their first win of The Hundred.
Sixteen-year-old Capsey stars as Invincibles triumph in London derby, but men's match washed out
Oval Invincibles complete a comfortable victory over London Spirit, thanks to 16-year-old Alice Capsey.
Features and analysis
How to follow The Hundred on the BBC - TV, radio and online
The Hundred - a new, 100-ball tournament - will begin on 21 July, with extensive coverage across BBC TV, radio and online.
- Posted
- 30 June
- Posted
- 6 days ago
- Posted
- 19 July