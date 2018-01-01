'Whatever happens with Conte, Chelsea must keep Hazard' - Shearer analysisFootball
Yates storms to third Giro stage win
Britain's Simon Yates rides to a brilliant solo win on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to extend his overall lead.
Britain's Simon Yates rides to a brilliant solo win on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to extend his overall lead.
After a spectacular solo stage win for Simon Yates that leaves his rivals’ hopes hanging on the ropes, Tom Fordyce is joined by Jeremy Whittle to discuss stage 15.
British rider Simon Yates takes us through the route for the Giro d'Italia, a race he leads.
Britain's Chris Froome takes his first Giro d'Italia stage win as Simon Yates extends his overall lead on the infamous Monte Zoncolan.
Your daily cycling fix as Tom Fordyce and guests looks back at each stage of the Giro d'Italia.
Giro d'Italia
4-27 May
British Cycling
International Cycling Union
Phillip Sullivan was left shaken after leaping out of the path of the support vehicle.
Sir Bradley Wiggins talks exclusively to BBC sports editor Dan Roan following a report into Team Sky's use of legal drugs for medical purposes.
For chief sports writer Tom Fordyce, Sir Bradley Wiggins is a literal poster boy for one of Britain's finest sporting summers. But hero worship is a complicated business these days.
Dan Roan analyses what the release of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee's report into doping means for British sport.
British amateur Charlie Tanfield defers his University degree to race for Great Britain at the 2018 World Track Cycling Championships.
Jason Kenny has gone from Olympic gold medallist to finishing 50th in the Horwich Humdinger, but has his heart set on a track cycling return in 2018.
Unless Team Sky can explain Chris Froome's adverse drugs test at the Vuelta a Espana, their already dented reputation could be close to unsalvageable.
Check out the BBC Sport Live Guide for details of all the forthcoming live sport on the BBC.
Road, track, BMX, mountain and many more - there are so many ways and reasons to start cycling.
Got a big cycling race coming up? Make sure you make the most of your warm up with this 20-minute guide.
This week's sport on the BBC includes Real Madrid v Liverpool in the Champions League final, England v Pakistan in the first Test and golf's PGA Championship.