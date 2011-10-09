British trio finish in top four on Tour of Beijing

Martin (centre) celebrates on the podium with British duo Millar (left) and Froome

Three British riders have finished in the top four of the Tour of Beijing which was won by Germany's Tony Martin.

Garmin Cervelo rider David Millar was second with Team Sky duo Chris Froome and Steven Cummings third and fourth.

World time trial champion Martin, who won the opening stage, a time trial, by 17 seconds from Millar, maintained that advantage throughout the five-day race.

Sunday's fifth and final stage was won by Russia's Denis Galimzyanov after a sprint finish near the Olympic Stadium.

The result did not affect the overall standings though and Team Sky's strong showing in the first WorldTour event to be held in China helped them win the overall team classification by 59 seconds.

TOP FIVE AT TOUR OF BEIJING Tony Martin (Ger/HTC): 13 hours, 39 minutes, 11 seconds

13 hours, 39 minutes, 11 seconds David Millar (GB/Garmin): +17 secs

+17 secs Chris Froome (GB/Sky): +26

+26 Steven Cummings (GB/Sky): +35

+35 Olivier Kaisen (Belgium/OLO): +39

The British-based team now lies second in the WorldTour rankings, 20 points behind Omega Pharma-Lotto, with the Giro di Lombardia in Italy next Saturday set to decide the final positions.

Froome, who equalled Robert Millar's record for the best finish by a British rider on a grand tour when he came second at the Vuelta a Espana last month, leapt into contention on Friday's third stage, finishing third after joining a breakaway over the final climb.