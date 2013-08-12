Tour of Britain announces biggest ever field for 10th anniversary

Tour of Britain organisers say this year's event will feature its biggest ever field, with 114 riders from 19 teams competing.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Tour de France winners Team Sky are among the five Pro teams who will take part.

The eight-day race starts in Peebles, Scotland, on 15 September and ends in London.

Britain's Sir Bradley Wiggins and Manxman Mark Cavendish are scheduled to compete.

Tour of Britain history 1945: Starts life as Victory Marathon

Starts life as Victory Marathon 1946-56: Variously known as Brighton-Glasgow, Tour of Britain, Circuit of Britain, Brighton-Newcastle and Butlin Tour

Variously known as Brighton-Glasgow, Tour of Britain, Circuit of Britain, Brighton-Newcastle and Butlin Tour 1958-93: Milk Race - open to amateurs only up to 1984, for professionals and amateurs from 1985

Milk Race - open to amateurs only up to 1984, for professionals and amateurs from 1985 1987-1994: Kellogg's Tour - takes place in addition to Milk Race, but open to professional riders only

Kellogg's Tour - takes place in addition to Milk Race, but open to professional riders only 1995-97: No tour

No tour 1998-99: PruTour

PruTour 2000-2003: No tour

No tour 2004-present: Tour of Britain

The provisional rider line-up for all 19 teams will be announced later this month.

Movistar, Garmin Sharp and Cannondale are the other three Pro teams involved in the race, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Britain's six UCI-registered domestic teams will also take part, along with a Great Britain national team made up of young riders.

Race director Mick Bennett said: "This year's Tour of Britain will have a world-class line-up bringing a number of international stars to race on British roads, while at the same time allowing our top domestic teams and a Great Britain squad to race on the biggest stage possible for them.

"The make-up of teams will provide another exciting and unpredictable Tour from a racing perspective, whether you are watching at the roadside or at home on the live television coverage."

The 2013 edition of the race will start in the Scottish Borders and visit the Lake District, Snowdonia and Devon before the finish in London, with 10 circuits around the capital before finishing on Whitehall.

In 2012, which was the race's previous biggest event with 17 teams, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke became Britain's first winner of the modern Tour.

Entry list for 2013 Tour of Britain:

UCI Pro Teams: Cannondale, Garmin-Sharp, Movistar, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Team Sky. UCI Pro Continental Teams: Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox, IAM Cycling, MTN Qhubeka, Sojasun, Team NetApp Endura, UnitedHealthcare. UCI Continental Teams: AN Post Chain Reaction, Madison Genesis, Node4 Giordana, Rapha Condor JLT, IG Sigma Sport, Raleigh, UK Youth. National teams: Great Britain.