Irvine gets 'kick' out of winning medals

Ireland's world champion cyclist Martyn Irvine says he gets a 'kick' out of beating better-funded opponents on the global stage.

Irvine claimed the gold medal in the men's points race on day two of the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester last weekend, having landed the scratch race world title in February, a triumph that saw him become Ireland's first medallist in modern track championships.

Irvine is now turning his attention to competing on the roads and the Giro d'Italia, part of which will be held in Northern Ireland next year.