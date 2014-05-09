BBC Sport - Tour of Britain: Concerns over Laura Trott after heavy crash

Concerns over Trott after heavy crash

Team Wiggle Honda manager Rochelle Gilmore expresses her concern for Laura Trott after a heavy crash during the Tour of Britain.

She tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that the double Olympic track champion is determined to finish the race despite being taken to hospital with suspected concussion.

Trott, 22, landed on her head and injured an elbow after riding into the remnants of an accident midway through the 90.5km race from Felixstowe to Clacton-on-Sea.

Concerns over Trott after heavy crash

