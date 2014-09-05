Vuelta a Espana: Spain's Dani Navarro claims maiden Tour win

Dani Navarro held off compatriot Daniel Moreno to win his first Grand Tour stage

Spain's Dani Navarro claimed his first Grand Tour stage win with a powerful late breakaway at the Vuelta a Espana.

Navarro pulled clear with just over 2km remaining of the hilly 188.7km 13th stage from Belorado to Obregon.

Daniel Moreno of Spain was second with Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman third.

Alberto Contador finished alongside his main rivals to retain his 20-second race lead over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde with Britain's Chris Froome, 80 seconds adrift in fourth.

Cofidis rider Navarro seemed to take his rivals by surprise when he sped away from the pack on a steep slope near the finish.

Fast-finishing Moreno crossed the line two seconds behind Navarro and just ahead of Kelderman.

Froome attempted a counter-attack on the short final climb but he was chased down by Valverde and Contador and the trio finished in a group five seconds behind Navarro.

The result means there was no change at the top of the overall standings, with Tinkoff-Saxo's Contador maintaining his advantage over Movistar rider Valverde, with third-placed Colombian Rigoberto Uran 68 second back.

Saturday's 14th stage is a 200.8km hilly trek between Santander and La Camperona. with the race concluding on 14 September.

Stage 13 result:

1. Daniel Navarro (Spa/Cofidis) 4hrs 21mins 4secs

2. Daniel Moreno (Spa/Katusha) +2 secs

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Belkin) Same time

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +5 secs

5. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/FDJ.fr) Same time

6. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Cannondale) Same time

7. Alberto Contador (Spa/Tinkoff-Saxo) Same time

8. Robert Gesink (Ned/Belkin) Same time

9. Daniel Martin (Ire/Garmin) Same time

10. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) Same time

Selected other:

13. Chris Froome (GB/eam Sky) Same time

Overall classification after stage 13:

1. Alberto Contador (Spa/Tinkoff-Saxo) 48hrs 59mins 23secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +20secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/Omega Pharma-QuickStep) +1min 08secs

4. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 20secs

5. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa/Katusha) +1min 35secs

6. Samuel Sanchez (Spa/BMC Racing) +1min 52secs

7. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana) +2mins 13secs

8. Winner Anacona (Col/Lampre) +2mins 37secs

9. Robert Gesink (Ned/Belkin)+2mins 55secs

10. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Cannondale) +3mins 51secs