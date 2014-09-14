Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Wiggins's performance saw him move up from seventh in the overall standings

Sir Bradley Wiggins won Sunday's individual time trial in London at the Tour of Britain to move up to third in the general classification.

However, Dutch rider Dylan van Baarle retains the yellow jersey ahead of Sunday afternoon's final stage through the streets of the capital.

Wiggins clocked a time of nine minutes 50 seconds over the 8.8km course.

But he is 22 seconds down on van Baarle and 12 seconds behind second-placed Michal Kwiatkowski from Poland.

Van Baarle, from the Garmin-Sharp team, had a 19-second advantage ahead of the first of Sunday's two stages after taking the yellow jersey in Saturday's seventh stage between Camberley and Brighton.

Kwiatkowski was his nearest challenger but he could only cut Van Baarle's lead to 10 seconds.

Intermediate and finish-line time bonuses are available on the 88.8km stage 8b - 10 laps of the same course as the time-trial, which starts at 15:30 BST - which means the deficit is not insurmountable.

But with Kwiatkowski likely to be working for Omega Pharma-QuickStep team-mate Mark Cavendish for a sprint finish, it would take an unfortunate event for van Baarle to be beaten.

Team Sky's Wiggins is the defending champion.