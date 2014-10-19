European Track Championships: Tennant & Skinner win golds

Skinner won men's sprint gold at the British Championships in September

Great Britain won two gold medals and one silver on the penultimate day of the European Track Championships.

Andy Tennant won the individual pursuit, while Callum Skinner took gold in the 1km time trial in Guadeloupe.

Jon Dibben took silver in the men's omnium after a second-place finish in the final event, the points race, lifted him from sixth overall.

Defending champion Laura Trott lies third at the halfway stage of the women's omnium.

The championships conclude on Sunday with the women's omnium climax, women's keirin, men's keirin, women's individual pursuit and the men's Madison.

Caribbean island Guadeloupe is a French colony, and the championships are the first chance to score Olympic qualification points for the Rio 2016 Olympics.