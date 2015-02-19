British sprinter Jason Kenny explains his "nightmare" ride that saw him fail to qualify for the keirin final at the Track World Championships in Paris.

The three-time Olympic champion says he was a "spectator" in his first race and "took the front a bit earlier than I need to" during his final chance to qualify in the repechage.

After failing to qualify for the medal races on Wednesday in the team sprint, Kenny's last event comes on Saturday in the individual sprint.