Dame Sarah Storey unlikely to repeat hour record attempt

Dame Sarah Storey is a former Paralympic champion swimmer who switched to cycling in 2005

Britain's Dame Sarah Storey has no plans to repeat her attempt to break the women's hour record.

The 11-time Paralympic champion failed to break the 12-year record of riding the furthest distance in 60 minutes.

Storey rode a British and Paralympian C5 best 45.502km at the London Olympic velodrome on Saturday but fell short of Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel's 2003 mark of 46.065km.

"I won't be considering doing it any time soon," Storey, 37, said.

"If I ever did it again it would be well after Rio (2016 Olympic Games venue).

Storey says she found the record attempt an "incredibly drawn out, painful process", and expressed surprise that in 1993 British rider Graham Obree managed to make two attempts on the hour record within 24 hours.

Obree beat Francesco Moser's record of 51.151km, a day after he failed on his first attempt at the Vikingskipet velodrome in Norway.

"I feel I couldn't have given any more and so I can't be too hard on myself," she said.

"I have absolutely no idea how Graeme Obree did it again the following day."