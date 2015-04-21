2015 Island Games: Jersey name cycling squad

Jersey won seven cycling medals at the Games in Bermuda two years ago, but none of them were golds.

Jersey have named a 16-strong cycling squad as they look to end their wait for gold at this summer's Island Games.

Greg Mansell will lead the men's road team alongside Chris Spence, Sam Firby, Jack Rebours and Steven Haley.

Island champion Rhys Hidrio will be joined in the mountain biking by Richard Tanguy, James Patterson, Richard Payne and Oliver Lowthorpe.

"For the first time we have a full team, which gives us strength in depth," said team manager Andrew Hamon.

"All of the team have been competing off island in preparation for what we hope will be a fantastic games."

The Channel Islanders won seven cycling medals at the Games in Bermuda two years ago, but none of them were golds.

Kim Ashton is one Jersey cyclist with experience of clinching Island Games gold, having won three in 2011, and will race in the women's road team with debutants Laura Chellingworth and Claire Treharne.

The women's mountain biking team is made up of Jemima Leach, Catherine Liron and Helene Monpetit.