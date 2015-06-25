Kelly Sotherton calls for 'openness' after Chris Froome admission

Froome will attempt to regain the Tour de France title in July

Competitors in all sports should follow Chris Froome's lead and be open and honest about missed doping tests, says former heptathlete Kelly Sotherton.

Sotherton said 2013 Tour de France winner Froome had "got the ball rolling" by explaining how he missed a test on holiday in Italy this year.

Froome said staff at the hotel where he was staying denied the testers entry.

"It was hugely frustrating," said Froome, 30, who also said he missed a test when out training in 2010.

Team Sky rider Froome, who was tested "30 times in three weeks" when he won the Tour, failed in an appeal to have his missed test struck from the record, but still accepts responsibility.

"I should've been more proactive in letting the hotel know that this is a possibility that I could be tested. I've certainly learnt my lesson there.

"It's always the athlete's responsibility to make sure he or she is available for testing."

Responding to Froome's admission in a series of tweets, Sotherton, 38, said: "I believe in honesty, transparency and openness.

"Therefore I feel all anti-doping info regarding testing and results should be public. Why don't sportspeople past and present state whether they've missed tests or not now?"

Kelly Sotherton won bronze at the 2004 Olympics

In another tweet, Sotherton, who retired in 2012, revealed she missed two doping tests during her athletics career.

British athlete Mo Farah confirmed he missed two tests before winning double gold at the 2012 Olympics.

At that time, three missed tests in 18 months could lead to a ban, but rules have been amended so a suspension comes after three in 12 months.

UK Anti-Doping said it does not comment on individual cases.