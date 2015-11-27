Laura Trott and Katie Archibald face off in Glasgow Revolution

Laura Trott and Katie Archibald are key members of the highly successful Great Britain pursuit team

Laura Trott will race against her good friend and Great Britain team-mate Katie Archibald on Saturday when the Revolution Series comes to Glasgow.

The GB pair travelled together from Manchester to the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome but will be in separate professional teams.

"Katie is just phenomenal," said the double Olympic gold medallist, 23.

"Her progress has been incredible. She went from being national champion to world champion in about eight months."

Both riders won a trio of gold medals at the European Track Championships in Switzerland last month.

Along with Joanna Rowsell, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne, Harlow-born Trott and Archibald, from Milngavie near Glasgow, will be among the favourites for the gold team pursuit medal at the Rio Olympics.

Trott said of her team-mate, with whom she trains in Manchester: "She came in to the GB team not really going through the usual GB path.

"I was always on the GB squad, since I was 11 or 12, going through a talent programme, whereas Katie didn't do that.

The Great Britain team of Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell celebrate with the silver medals won in the Women's Team Pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Paris in February

"She won the national individual pursuit as a 16-year-old and just blitzed the field. Nobody knew who she was.

"As an 18-year-old she was on the programme and moved to Manchester and was a world champion the following year.

"For her to come through and be triple European champion and three-time World champion, it's just incredible."

Trott is relishing the chance to ride again at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome, though it is the first time she has raced in Glasgow in the Revolution, an elite track cycling league.

"The Revolution is fun to come to," she told BBC Scotland. "You get UCI points, which help you qualify for World Cups, but you get to ride in front of a home crowd and you just feel relaxed.

"The Glasgow track is smaller and the bankings are a bit wider so you don't get as much G force going round.

"It's a really nice track and I've got really happy memories there.

"The first time I rode it was at the end of 2012 and it was the first World Cup omnium I ever won and of course I went on to win at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's more suited to endurance riders than sprinters because it is more spread out and the sprinters like it quite tight because it is faster then."

In the men's races, Olympic champion Geraint Thomas headline a strong field.

He will partner Ian Stannard as the pair try to move Team Sky up the Championship table, which is currently being led by Team Pedalsure.

Also featuring in the Elite Championship will be Ghent Six Day winner Iljo Keisse as well as Andy Tennant (Team Pedalsure), Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEDGE), Owain Doull, Jon Dibben (Team Wiggins) and Marcel Kalz and Nico Hesslich (Maloja Pushbikers).

Featuring in the Burness Paull Scotland team are Robyn Stewart, Emma Baird, Rebecca Dornan, Ellie Richardson and Neah Evans, while Sir Chris Hoy will be in attendance to see Scotland's Jenny Holl, Rhona Callander, Lewis Stewart and Joe Nally race in the Hoy Future Stars events.