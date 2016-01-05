Ireland's ex-world track cycling champion Martin Irvine says he "can't suffer as I used to" as he retires from the sport after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

County Down man Irvine became Ireland's first world track champion in 117 years in 2013 as he triumphed in the scratch race in 2013 in Belarus.

"My mentality changed and I lost a bit of drive," said Irvine, 30.

"Physically, I'm not a mile away but the brain is just not playing ball."