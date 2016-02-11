BBC Sport - Chris Froome – 'I just want my son to be proud of his old man'

I just want my son to be proud - Froome

  • From the section Cycling

Double Tour de France winner Chris Froome tells Bespoke he is more "determined" than ever and "wants his son to be proud of him."

Oj Borg visits the Team Sky Mallorcan training camp to get a taste of their preparations for the season and find out how Froome is feeling about 2016.

You can listen to Bespoke on 5 Live at 2100 on Thursday.

WATCH MORE: Bespoke Episode 8 on iPlayer.

LISTEN AGAIN: Bespoke Podcast.

Top Stories