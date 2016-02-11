Double Tour de France winner Chris Froome tells Bespoke he is more "determined" than ever and "wants his son to be proud of him."

Oj Borg visits the Team Sky Mallorcan training camp to get a taste of their preparations for the season and find out how Froome is feeling about 2016.

