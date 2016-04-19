Rio 2016: Jon Dibben can still make Olympics after elbow surgery

Media playback is not supported on this device Brilliant Dibben wins points race title

World points race champion Jon Dibben has had surgery on a fractured elbow but British Cycling says his Olympic ambitions "remain unaffected".

Dibben, 22, is a challenger to Mark Cavendish for the six-discipline omnium event at the Games, in Rio in August.

According to British Cycling, Dibben damaged his left elbow during the ZLM Roompot tour at the weekend.

Cavendish was sixth in the omnium at the World Championships but won the madison with Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Whoever is selected in the omnium will be the fifth rider for the four-man, 4km team pursuit and must be able to slot into a squad seeking Olympic gold.

Cavendish, who has won 26 stages on the Tour de France stage, has yet to win an Olympic medal.

He was ninth in the madison with Wiggins in Beijing in 2008 and 29th in the road race on the opening day of London 2012.