Mark Cavendish wins second stage to lead the Tour of Croatia

Manxman Mark Cavendish now leads the Tour of Croatia

Britain's Mark Cavendish has won the second stage of the Tour of Croatia.

The 30-year-old Team Dimension Data rider got the better of Italian Giacomo Nizzolo in a reverse of the result from Tuesday's opening stage.

Cavendish's Australian team-mate Mark Renshaw was third in Wednesday's hilly 240km stage from Plitvicka Jezera to Split.

Manxman Cavendish now holds the overall lead from Nizzolo in the event, which continues until Sunday.