Alejandro Valverde wins La Fleche Wallonne as Armitstead finishes 28th

La Fleche Wallonne winners Alejandro Valverde and Anna van der Breggen

Alejandro Valverde has won La Fleche Wallonne one-day classic in Belgium for a record fourth time.

The Movistar rider powered up the famous Mur de Huy climb to take his third victory in a row.

The Spaniard, 35, finished just a few metres ahead of Etixx-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin on the Ardennes course.

Anna van der Breggen won the women's race, as Britain's Lizzie Armitstead came home in 28th place.

Top Dutch rider and rival to World Road Race champion Armitstead, Marianne Vos, finished ninth after a long injury lay-off.