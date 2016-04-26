Dani King: Olympic champion cyclist set for Rio 2016 road race spot battle

Dani King switched her focus to road racing after being left out of GB's track plans for Rio

Olympic gold medallist Dani King accepts she is one of a number of riders fighting for just one spot on the GB cycling team for the Rio Games.

King, 25, from Southampton, has switched to the road since winning a team pursuit track gold at London 2012.

Three places are available on the team, with world champion Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Pooley favourites to go.

"I'm having a good season on the road, but it's impossible to say if I'll be at Rio or not yet," King said.

"It's going to be tough with only three spots available for the women's road race, but I'm still very much in the running to be selected," she told BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition.

"Lizzie [Armitstead] is a given and a highly likely selection will be Emma Pooley, who wants to come back to tackle the time trial, which suits her really well.

"Basically, the rest of us are fighting for one more spot at the moment."

King hopes her recent performances for team Wiggle Honda as a "domestique" - support rider - will press her case for Rio.

"It's just a case of hoping the selectors have seen what a good job I have done for my team-mates whilst still being able to get consistent results in the highest level of road racing," she added.