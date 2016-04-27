Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas into third as Marcel Kittel wins stage

Kittel beat Bonifazio by half a wheel length in a sprint finish

Britain's Geraint Thomas moved into third overall as Marcel Kittel won the first stage of the six-day Tour de Romandie in Switzerland.

Germany's Kittel won a sprint finish ahead of Niccolo Bonifazio of Italy.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome, targeting a third Romandie victory, finished in the peloton.

Spaniard Jon Izagirre, who won Tuesday's prologue, kept his overall lead as Welshman Thomas moved up from fourth to third.

The stage was shortened to 100km because of overnight snow and slippery roads, and the threat of ice and hail.

Tour de Romandie, stage one:

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) 2hrs 27mins 46secs

2. Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita/Trek) same time

3. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica)

4. Tosh Van der Sande (Bel/Lotto)

5. Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu/Cannondale)

6. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Lampre)

7. Samuel Dumoulin (Fra/AG2R)

8. Enrico Gasparotto (Ita/Wanty)

9. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Dimension Data)

10. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha)

Selected others:

22. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) same time

36. Christopher Froome (GB/Team Sky)

139. Ben Swift (GB/Team Sky)

141. Alex Peters (GB/Team Sky)

150. Mark McNally (GB/Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

152. Adam Blythe (GB/Tinkoff Team)

DNF: Ian Stannard (GB/Team Sky)

Overall classification:

1. Jon Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) 2hrs 33mins 19secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) +6secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +7secs

4. Reto Hollenstein (Swi/IAM Cycling) +11secs

5. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) same time

Selected others:

55. Christopher Froome (GB/Team Sky +26 secs

120. Alex Peters (GB/Team Sky) +5mins 24secs

122. Ben Swift (GB/Team Sky) +5 mins 28secs

153. Adam Blythe (GB/Tinkoff Team) +8mins 27secs

154. Mark McNally (GB/Wanty - Groupe Gobert) +8mins 29secs