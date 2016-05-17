Giro d'Italia: Bob Jungels takes overall lead as Giulio Ciccone wins 10th stage

Bob Jungels joined the Etixx-QuickStep team ahead of the 2016 season

Bob Jungels moved into the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as Giulio Ciccone won the 10th stage.

Luxembourg's Jungels, 23, took the lead from Etixx-Quick Step team-mate Gianluca Brambilla, with the Italian dropping to sixth overall.

Bardiani Valvole rider Ciccone finished 42 seconds ahead of Tinkoff's Ivan Rovny on the mountainous 136-mile ride from Campi Bisenzio to Sestola.

"Today I'm living the most beautiful day of my life," said Ciccone.

The 21-year-old, who only turned professional this year, added: "It doesn't feel real. It's like being in a bubble."

Team Sky's Mikel Landa began the day one minute and 18 seconds off the lead, but illness prevented him finishing the 10th stage.

"It was pretty clear that the illness had badly affected him and that he wasn't going to be able to continue," said team manager Sir Dave Brailsford.

Trek Segafredo's Fabian Cancellara, who was ill just before the start of the Giro, also pulled out before the start of the stage, as did Team Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich.

The 11th stage on Wednesday is the mainly flat 141-mile route from Modena to Asolo.

Stage 10 result:

1. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani Valvole) Five hrs 44mins 32secs

2. Ivan Rovnyi (Rus/Tinkoff) +42secs

3. Darwin Atapuma (Col/BMC Racing) +1min 20secs

4. Nathan Brown (US/Cannondale) +1min 53secs

5. Damiano Cunego (Ita/Nippo) +2min 04secs

6. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +2min 10secs

Overall standings:

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/Etixx-Quick-Step) 40hrs 19mins 52secs

2. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) 26secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/ Movistar) +50secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) same time

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +52secs

6. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita /Etixx-Quick-Step) +1min 11secs