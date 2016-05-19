Giro d'Italia: Andre Greipel wins stage and then quits

It was Andre Greipel's 20th stage win in a Grand Tour

German rider Andre Greipel sprinted to victory in the 12th stage of Giro d'Italia and then abandoned the race.

Greipel, of the Lotto-Soudal team, surged to the front on the final straight of the flat 182km (113 mile) stage from Noale to Bibione, crossing the line in just over four hours.

The 33-year-old cited goals further into the season as his reason for quitting after his third stage win.

Bob Jungels retained the overall lead after finishing safely in the bunch.

Caleb Ewan finished the stage second, with Giacomo Nizzolo third.

Stage 12 result:

1. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto) 4hrs 16mins

2. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek) Same time

3. Arnaud Demare (Fra/FDJ)

4. Diego Ulissi (Ita/Lampre)

5. Sacha Modolo (Ita/Lampre)

6. Maarten Tjallingii (Ned/LottoNL)

Overall standings

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/Etixx-Quick-Step) 49hrs 32mins 20secs

2. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +24secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +1min 7secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) Same time

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +1min 9secs

6. Rafal Majka (Pol/Tinkoff) +2min 1secs