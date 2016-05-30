Liam Phillips: Briton fails to make BMX world final in Colombia

Liam Phillips crashed out of the London 2012 final

Great Britain's Liam Phillips failed to make the men's final at the UCI BMX World Championships in Colombia.

The 27-year-old, ranked among the top 16 UCI riders in 2015, was knocked out in semi-finals along with Olympic champion Maris Strombergs and London 2012 silver medallist Sam Willoughby.

"I'm looking forward to getting home and doing some good work, building towards the Olympics," said Phillips.

Compatriot Bethany Shriever, 17, crashed in the junior women's final.

The 17-year-old won all her races en route to the final but a mistimed effort on the opening jump ended her medal hopes.