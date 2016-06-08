Rio 2016: Peter Sagan to race mountain bike event at Olympics
Slovakia's Peter Sagan will compete in the mountain bike event at Rio 2016, rather than the road race event where he is world champion.
The 26-year-old, who will ride the Tour de France for Tinkoff, is a former junior world mountain bike champion.
"Peter will do some special training for four weeks. He will go to Rio to aim for a good position," said Slovak Cycling Association head Peter Privara.
The hilly Rio road-race course is not best suited to Sagan's strengths.
Sagan won the rainbow road-race world champion's jersey in Richmond, Virginia in September.