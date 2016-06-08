Chris Froome trails Alberto Contador in Criterium du Dauphine

Alberto Contador has won the Tour de France twice

Chris Froome remains third overall in the Criterium du Dauphine behind leader Alberto Contador and Richie Porte.

There is no change as Team Sky's Froome trails Tinkoff's Contador, by 13 seconds and BMC's Porte by six.

Stage three of the Tour de France warm-up race was won by Astana's Fabio Aru - also a Tour de France contender.

Aru broke away from the peloton with 12 kilometres to go, crossing the line a few metres ahead of the chasing sprinters.

Froome, 31, finished in the peloton in 23rd place along with Contador, 33, who had made a late bike change with a team-mate before returning to the pack, finishing 39th.

Froome won the Criterium du Dauphine last year and will attempt to defend his Tour de France title from 2 July, ahead of his bid for Olympic gold in the road race in Rio in August.

Criterium du Dauphine stage three result:

1. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 4:19:54"

2. Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) +2"

3. Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy / Trek)

4. Julian Alaphilippe (France / Etixx - Quick-Step)

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data)

6. George Bennett (New Zealand / LottoNL)

7. Daryl Impey (South Africa / Orica)

8. Nacer Bouhanni (France / Cofidis)

9. Enrico Gasparotto (Italy / Wanty)

10. Arthur Vichot (France / FDJ)

General classification:

1. Alberto Contador (Spain / Tinkoff) 13:13:10"

2. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) +6"

3. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) +13"

4. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Etixx - Quick-Step) +21"

5. Julian Alaphilippe (France / Etixx - Quick-Step) +24"

6. Jesus Herrada (Spain / Movistar) +27"

7. Adam Yates (Britain / Orica) +31"

8. Diego Rosa (Italy / Astana) +37"

9. Daniel Navarro (Spain / Cofidis) +43"

10. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek) +48"