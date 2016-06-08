Sir Bradley Wiggins: Olympic champion wins local time-trial event

Four-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins (number 15) won the Tour de France in 2012

Sir Bradley Wiggins - Olympic time trial champion, Tour de France winner and British cycling icon.

So imagine the surprise when he showed up at a 10-mile time trial in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire.

Regulars at the event tweeted their excitement over the VIP entrant - and didn't seem to mind him thrashing them all.

Wiggins, who is in training for the Rio Olympics, completed the course in 19 minutes 15 seconds, beating the next quickest rider by 40 seconds.