Criterium du Dauphine: Chris Froome takes overall lead after stage five win

Chris Froome won the Criterium du Dauphine in 2013 and 2015

Britain's Chris Froome won the fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine to move into the overall lead on Friday.

The Team Sky rider took the yellow jersey from Spain's Alberto Contador after also overtaking Australian rider Richie Porte with two stages remaining.

A group of five riders led for much of the 140km race from La Ravoire to Vaujany, but Froome was among those to catch the breakaway 3.5km from home.

The 31-year-old then burst away to hold off BMC Racing's Porte at the finish.

Saturday's penultimate stage provides several tough climbs in a 141km ride from La Rochette to the ski resort of Meribel.

Froome holds a seven-second lead over second-placed Porte and is looking for his third victory in the Dauphine, a race viewed as an important gauge of form before July's Tour de France.

On both previous occasions that Froome has won the week-long stage race - in 2013 and 2015 - he has gone on to win the Tour.

Stage five result:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 3hrs 32mins 20secs

2. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) +1"

3. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +19"

4. Daniel Martin (Ire/Etixx-Quick-Step) same time

5. Alberto Contador (Spa/Tinkoff)

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +25"

7. Pierre Rolland (Fra/Cannondale) +27"

8. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) same time

9. Louis Meintjes (SA/Lampre)

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Etixx-Quick-Step)

General classification:

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 21hrs 24mins 59secs

2. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) +7"

3. Alberto Contador (Spa/Tinkoff) +27"

4. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Etixx - Quick-Step) +37"

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Etixx-Quick-Step) +42"

6. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +52"

7. Diego Rosa (Ita/Astana) +1:08"

8. Daniel Navarro (Spa/Cofidis) +1:16"

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +1:21"

10. Louis Meintjes (SA/Lampre) +1:27"