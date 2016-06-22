Chris Froome: Tour de France champion leads Team Sky for 2016 race

Chris Froome won the Tour de France in 2013 and 2015

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome will lead Team Sky for the 103rd edition of the race.

Froome will be supported by Welsh riders Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe, who will be the road captain in the nine-strong team, while fellow Briton Ian Stannard is also named.

Kenya-born Froome, 31, is the only Briton to win the Tour twice, claiming victory in 2013 and 2015.

The Grand Depart leaves Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy on 2 July.

"Every rider obviously starts every new Tour equal and what has gone before counts for nothing. This year I am hungrier than ever for success," Froome said.

Thomas, Stannard, Rowe and Dutch rider Wout Poels were all part of the squad that helped Froome to victory in last year's contest.

"There are a number of riders in other teams capable of putting in a challenge for overall victory. That's great news for cycling fans," Team Sky boss Sir David Brailsford added.

Team Sky squad for Tour de France 2016: Chris Froome, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Wout Poels, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas.