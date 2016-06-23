Alex Dowsett and Hayley Simmonds claim national time-trial titles

Simmonds (centre) completed the 34.8km course around Stockton-on-Tees in 47 minutes and 33.357 seconds

Alex Dowsett won a record fifth time-trial title at the National Road Race Championships, and Hayley Simmonds claimed a second successive win in the women's event.

Dowsett's time of 55 minutes and 38.523 seconds was 1:16 faster than James Gullen, with Ryan Perry third.

Claire Rose was 33 seconds behind Simmonds, with Dame Sarah Storey third.

Emma Pooley, who will be in Britain's Rio 2016 road race squad ahead of Dani King, was fourth.

King is ranked above Pooley, and said that decision was "unfair" and that she should have been chosen instead.

Simmonds completed the 34.8km course around Stockton-on-Tees in 47 minutes and 33.357 seconds, with three-time winner Pooley just over a minute slower.

"It's more special second time around," the Simmonds said.

"This year, Emma was coming back and Claire was riding full time this year - she is always a big threat."

In the men's under-23 event, 20-year-old Scott Davies won a record third title in a row, with Tao Geoghagen Hart in second and Gabz Cullaigh third.

Britain's cycling squad for this summer's Olympic Games will be officially confirmed on Friday at 14:00 BST.