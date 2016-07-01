UCI Track World Cup: Glasgow to host first round in November

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome was built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will stage the first round of the UCI track World Cup from 4-6 November.

Apeldoorn (Netherlands), Cali (Colombia) and Los Angeles are the other host cities as the schedule increases from three rounds to four.

All four events lead up to the World Championships in Hong Kong on 12-16 April.

Glasgow last hosted a World Cup leg in 2012 at the venue constructed for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, named after Britain's most successful track cyclist, has already been confirmed as the venue for the 2018 European Cycling Championships.