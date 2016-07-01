Lizzie Armitstead 11th after Giro Rosa prologue in Italy
World champion Lizzie Armitstead finished six seconds off the pace after the opening prologue at the Giro Rosa.
The Briton is 11th after completing the 2km course in Gaiarine that precedes the nine-stage race across Italy in two minutes 29 seconds.
Fellow Britons. Molly Weaver and Emma Pooley, were eight and 11 seconds back.
Canada's Leah Kirchmann is the early leader after stopping the clock on 2:23, less than a second quicker than Dutch rider Thalita De Jong.
Prologue result:
1. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Liv-Plantur) 2mins 23secs
2. Thalita De Jong (Ned/Rabo Liv) +1sec
3. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Rabo Liv) same time
4. Megan Guarnier (US/Boels Dolmans) +3secs
5. Roxane Knetemann (Ned/Rabo Liv) same time
6. Tiffany Cromwell (Aus/Canyon-SRAM) +4secs
Selected others:
11. Lizzie Armitstead (GB/Boels Dolmans) +6secs
20. Molly Weaver (GB/Team Liv-Plantur) +8secs
41. Emma Pooley (GB/Lotto Soudal) +11secs
93. Abby-Mae Parkinson (GB/Servetto Footon) +17secs
