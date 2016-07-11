2016 RideLondon-Surrey Classic: 'Strongest field ever' for annual race

Jean-Pierre Drucker took victory on The Mall in the 2015 RideLondon-Surrey Classic

2016 RideLondon-Surrey Classic Venue: London and Surrey (200km) Date: 31 July Coverage: Live BBC coverage on TV, radio and online.

The field for this year's RideLondon-Surrey Classic is the "strongest ever assembled", say race organisers.

Multiple Tour de France stage winner Andre Greipel and ex-world champion Tom Boonen are among the confirmed entrants for the one-day event on 31 July.

Britain's Team Sky and Team Wiggins will enter riders, as will UCI World Tour teams Etixx - Quick-Step, Lotto Soudal, Cannondale and Dimension Data.

The 200km course takes a similar route to that used in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Inspired to try cycling? Find out how to get into cycling with our special guide.

"All the ingredients are in place to ensure this race once again lives up to its Classic name," said race director Mick Bennett.

"This is the strongest field we have ever assembled."

Team Sky will be looking for their first win in the race after Ben Swift finished runner-up in 2014 and third last year.

Sprinter Dan McLay, who beat Greipel when finishing third behind Mark Cavendish on the sixth stage of this year's Tour de France, will compete in a formidable looking Great Britain team that includes national road race champion Adam Blythe and time-trial winner Alex Dowsett.

The race will be shown live on BBC TV for the fourth successive year.

The Classic is part of the annual Prudential RideLondon cycling festival from 29-31 July. Other events include the RideLondon-Surrey 100 - a 100-mile amateur challenge on the same closed roads as the professionals.