Nice attack: Sport pays tribute to victims of France lorry attack

There was a minute's silence before Britain's Davis Cup tennis match with Serbia in Belgrade

Sport has been paying tribute to the victims of Thursday's attack in Nice.

At least 84 people died when a lorry struck a crowd marking Bastille Day in the southern French city.

At cycling's Tour de France, a minute's silence was held before the first rider went out for stage 13 at 09:05 BST, and another was held at the finish.

The Diamond League meeting in Monaco is to go ahead with a tribute planned, and the French flag was flown at half mast at The Open at Royal Troon, Scotland.

France, which has just finished hosting football's European Championship, has been on high alert since November's Paris attacks, in which 130 people died.

A state of emergency in the country has been extended by three months.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls has declared three days of national mourning from Saturday.

Wembley Stadium tweeted: "Tonight, the Wembley arch will be lit in the Tricolour as we show our solidarity with the people of Nice"

'Pray for Nice'

French golfer Clement Sordet was one of those to pay his respects

At Golf's Open Championship, players wore black ribbons as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack.

French golfer Thomas Levet told BBC Sport after his round: "It's difficult to be French today.

"I hold my hat to the British people at The Open - they put our flag at half mast to show we are all friends on earth.

"The best way to respond is the show must go on. We have to show we are going to keep on playing golf, keep on living and enjoy life."

Compatriot Clement Sordet wore a baseball cap with the message 'pray for Nice' written on it.

He said: "I woke up at four this morning and that was the first thing I saw. It was really sad.

"It's a very sad situation. We feel really bad for all the families. That's pretty much all I can say about it."

The French flag was flown at half mast at Royal Troon

'A day of dignity'

Tour de France cyclists, including Chris Froome, laid flowers during a minute's silence

The 13th stage of the Tour de France went ahead as planned, but with added security measurements in place.

"We want this day to be a day of dignity as a tribute to the victims," said race director Christian Prudhomme.

"We had a crisis meeting with the prefect of the Ardeche department and the gendarmerie. The race must continue."

The 37.5km (23.3-mile) individual time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andeol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc was won by Dutchman Tom Dumoulin.

The Tour de France's official Twitter account posted: "The heart of the Tour beats for Nice."

In addition to the minute's silences, no PA system announcements were made, or music played, at the start and finish.

Britain's Chris Froome, a two-time winner of the Tour de France and the current race leader, lives in nearby Monaco. He said: "This is definitely a time for people to stand together. It definitely puts things into perspective for us.

"I'm happy with how it went but everyone's thoughts are with the people in Nice. It's a special place for me, close to where I'm based, and I can't imagine what everyone is going through."

Read Geraint Thomas' thoughts here.

'Be French, meet together, celebrate, love one another. And never give up. My thoughts are with Nice,' tweeted French cyclist Romain Bardet

Diamond League goes ahead

The Diamond League athletics meeting in Monaco, just 15 miles from Nice, is to go ahead but with the schedule restricted to "just the sporting events with no festivities".

The event's organisers said in a statement: "A tribute will be made to all the innocent victims of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

"The sporting community and the Principality of Monaco would like to express their solidarity and deepest condolences to all families and friends of the victims as well as to the national and regional French authorities."

Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah is scheduled to compete in the 1500m.