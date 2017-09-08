This entry is now closed for comments.
Delighted for de Gent. The man was robbed of the combativity award from the TDFdespite being in the break almost every day. Was a shameful decision.
Chapeau Thomas de Gendt! Winner on top of the Stelvio in the Giro, Mont Ventoux on the Tour and, er, in Gijón in the Vuelta!
However, the fact that it does catch some of the cheats actually leads to it being perceived in a worse light than other sports which makes far less effort to catch dopers. Football is a classic example where not much actually seems to be done, and rugby has had a steroid problem for years but neither of these sports have the constant level of criticism cycling does.
@148 I don't for one minute doubt that there are still significant issues and I am sure there probably are issues with the passport. The "bad guys" are always going to look for a way to circumnavigate the restrictions regulatory authorities impose. But I do wonder sometimes if cycling gets a raw deal, the passport is a definite improvement and does lead to detection of some of the cheats (cont.)
@Red Hare @Bjorntorekvarme-leg-end I seriously recommend watching Icarus. I know I've referenced this doc but the people who are interviewed are leaders in their fields and should be listened too. they go into great length about the biological passport and it isn't as cast iron as the UCI and others would make it out to be. Athletics also use the biological passport and look what Russia did...
If you're enjoying the Vuelta and its punishing route, you'll love the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix. The first race has savage cobbled climbs raced at above 50kmh. The second is the only race where the route is made sufficiently bad beforehand. It's cobbled too. They're raced in April. If you win these, you're harder, stronger, better and luckier than anyone else. Teams? Who needs teams?
@141Cycling is the only sport to my knowledge that uses the biological passport. It's really hard to dope now because the doses that slip below the passport's suspicion threshold do not have a great performance enhancing effect. Also once you start, you can't ever stop unless you want to get found out. The price paid, is of course, a number of false positives.
Hey, Bernard Hinault, the parked car was miles from the finish, just sayin'.It was actually being flagged, but in the footage I've seen, the marshall seemed to be too close to the hazard.It would be nice for the ToB to be staged on closed roads, but it's not going to happen.
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
I'm with comments 138 and 140 - can we enjoy the cycling please? CF is doing an amazing job out there & as a neutral to the teams taking part its been fascinating to watch the incredible journey the riders have been on!
At least in the Vuelta you don't get parked cars left on a tight bend a few hundred yards from the finish unlike in the comical amateurish Tour of Britain...
@139 @137you both make valid points and I understand that just casting aspersions or wild accusations is wrong. However, If a team is organised correctly doping tests seems almost nonsensical if they're pre arranged. If cycling and other sports endorsed VADA rather than WADA I think a lot of these comments would disappear as people would more confident in the sportsmen/women taking part.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 152. Posted by Halon 8 Sept 2017 23:13
Delighted for de Gent. The man was robbed of the combativity award from the TDFdespite being in the break almost every day. Was a shameful decision.
Comment number 151. Posted by Red Hareon 8 Sept 2017 15:39
Chapeau Thomas de Gendt! Winner on top of the Stelvio in the Giro, Mont Ventoux on the Tour and, er, in Gijón in the Vuelta!
Comment number 150. Posted by Bjorntorekvarme-leg-endon 8 Sept 2017 13:53
However, the fact that it does catch some of the cheats actually leads to it being perceived in a worse light than other sports which makes far less effort to catch dopers. Football is a classic example where not much actually seems to be done, and rugby has had a steroid problem for years but neither of these sports have the constant level of criticism cycling does.
Comment number 149. Posted by Bjorntorekvarme-leg-endon 8 Sept 2017 13:50
@148 I don't for one minute doubt that there are still significant issues and I am sure there probably are issues with the passport. The "bad guys" are always going to look for a way to circumnavigate the restrictions regulatory authorities impose. But I do wonder sometimes if cycling gets a raw deal, the passport is a definite improvement and does lead to detection of some of the cheats (cont.)
Comment number 148. Posted by Randall Bannisteron 8 Sept 2017 13:28
@Red Hare @Bjorntorekvarme-leg-end
I seriously recommend watching Icarus. I know I've referenced this doc but the people who are interviewed are leaders in their fields and should be listened too. they go into great length about the biological passport and it isn't as cast iron as the UCI and others would make it out to be. Athletics also use the biological passport and look what Russia did...
Comment number 147. Posted by Red Hareon 8 Sept 2017 12:44
If you're enjoying the Vuelta and its punishing route, you'll love the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix. The first race has savage cobbled climbs raced at above 50kmh. The second is the only race where the route is made sufficiently bad beforehand. It's cobbled too. They're raced in April.
If you win these, you're harder, stronger, better and luckier than anyone else. Teams? Who needs teams?
Comment number 146. Posted by Red Hareon 8 Sept 2017 12:26
@141
Cycling is the only sport to my knowledge that uses the biological passport. It's really hard to dope now because the doses that slip below the passport's suspicion threshold do not have a great performance enhancing effect. Also once you start, you can't ever stop unless you want to get found out. The price paid, is of course, a number of false positives.
Comment number 145. Posted by Stefano di Parksioon 8 Sept 2017 11:37
Hey, Bernard Hinault, the parked car was miles from the finish, just sayin'.
It was actually being flagged, but in the footage I've seen, the marshall seemed to be too close to the hazard.
It would be nice for the ToB to be staged on closed roads, but it's not going to happen.
Comment number 144. Posted by skullyon 8 Sept 2017 11:19
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
Comment number 143. Posted by Captainon 8 Sept 2017 11:08
I'm with comments 138 and 140 - can we enjoy the cycling please? CF is doing an amazing job out there & as a neutral to the teams taking part its been fascinating to watch the incredible journey the riders have been on!
Comment number 142. Posted by Bernard Hinaulton 8 Sept 2017 11:04
At least in the Vuelta you don't get parked cars left on a tight bend a few hundred yards from the finish unlike in the comical amateurish Tour of Britain...
Comment number 141. Posted by Randall Bannisteron 8 Sept 2017 11:03
@139 @137
you both make valid points and I understand that just casting aspersions or wild accusations is wrong. However, If a team is organised correctly doping tests seems almost nonsensical if they're pre arranged. If cycling and other sports endorsed VADA rather than WADA I think a lot of these comments would disappear as people would more confident in the sportsmen/women taking part.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.More comments Loading…
You must sign in to rate comments
Close